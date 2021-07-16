TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00.
TrueCar stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
