TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

