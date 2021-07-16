Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

