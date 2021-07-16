Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Raised to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

Shares of TRST stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. Trustpilot Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

