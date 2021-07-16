Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,497. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.