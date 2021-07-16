Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 219,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,807. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

