Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,832. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $225.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

