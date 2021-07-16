Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.72. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

