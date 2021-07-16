Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Trading Down 0.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.00 and last traded at $117.00. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.55.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.40.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

