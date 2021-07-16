Tunc Doluca Sells 18,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 32.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 714,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

