Tunc Doluca Sells 18,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.
Shares of MXIM stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 32.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 714,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
