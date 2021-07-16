Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

