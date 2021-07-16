Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $366.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.11. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

