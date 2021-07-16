Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.06. 284,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

