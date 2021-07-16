U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,255. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

