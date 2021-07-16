Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 371.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 208,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 163,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 114,910 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 106.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

