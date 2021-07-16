Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 928,980,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,157,063. Ubiquitech Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.