UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brady by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.