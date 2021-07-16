UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

