UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $49.28 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

