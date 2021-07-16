UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

