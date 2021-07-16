UBS Group AG Acquires 16,061 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 757.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,416,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

