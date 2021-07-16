UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AQB opened at $5.16 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.