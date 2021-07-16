UBS Group AG Buys 9,456 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 647.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

