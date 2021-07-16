UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WNS were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WNS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.90 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

