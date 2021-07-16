UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lumber Liquidators worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

