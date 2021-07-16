UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

