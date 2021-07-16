UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UCB presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $52.44 on Monday. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.