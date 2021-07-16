Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $395.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.52.

ULTA opened at $340.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

