Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $593,506.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

