UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.32

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

