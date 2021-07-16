Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.45.

UAA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

