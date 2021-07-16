UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

