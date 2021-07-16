uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $163,320.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00.
QURE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
