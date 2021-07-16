United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 2,712,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,425. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

