United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

