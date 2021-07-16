UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $18.300-$18.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $420.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

