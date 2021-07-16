UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.84. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

