Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UNTY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 143.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

