Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

UPST opened at $113.09 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

