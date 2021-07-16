Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Urban One shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 230,955 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

