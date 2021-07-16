Ursa Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 4.4% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,473,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BPY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 288,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,300. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.