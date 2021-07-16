USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -1,166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,333.3%.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

