USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $98.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00108094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00145952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,940.13 or 0.99905821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.