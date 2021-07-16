V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. V.F. posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

