Valiant Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,400 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 5.4% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Zillow Group worth $140,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,091. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

