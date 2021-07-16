Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $80.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48.

