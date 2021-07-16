Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.60. 2,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

