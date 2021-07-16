Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,549,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.