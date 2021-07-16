Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1,466.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.80. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,576. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.