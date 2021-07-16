Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 155.3% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VTWV opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

