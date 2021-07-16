Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

